Next week’s Beat The Bomb is with Waterford & Tramore Racecourse.

They’re kicking off their Spring and Summer Season with their Spring Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 14th with free pony rides, a mini farm and Easter egg hunt plus a seven-race card.

We’ll have a pair of tickets with a three-course lunch to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to three pairs of tickets with lunch.

You can find out more at Tramoreraces.ie

