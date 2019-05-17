All next week on Beat the Bomb, we have bottomless brunch to give away with the Kazbar Waterford.

They’re celebrating the launch of Summer Sunday’s at Josephine’s on Sunday, May 26th, where bottomless brunch for groups will be served every Sunday between 2-4pm for €25 per person.

This idea is the brainchild of General Manager, Alan Fitzpatrick, following a recently successful tapas evening.

Each day, we’ll be giving away bottomless brunch for two, with the end-of-week winner receiving bottomless brunch for four.

For more info, head over to the Kazbar’s Facebook page.

*Over 18s only.