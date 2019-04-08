All this week on Beat The Bomb, we have prizes up for grabs for The Chocolate Garden of Ireland. This time, we want the kids to answer the questions!

We have a daily prize of two Golden Tickets to participate in a Chocolate Workshop & a 300g Golden Nugget Easter Egg along with an end-of-week upgrade to afternoon tea and mould-making for four.

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland is a working chocolate and ice cream factory with chocolate workshops, Birthday parties, chocolate mould-making and more.

You can find out what they’re up to for Easter at ChocolateGarden.ie

Share it:













Don't Miss