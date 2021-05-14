Throwing away perfectly good food is something none of us like to do, especially when so many in our communities go without.

Tesco has no time for waste and together with their partner Foodcloud they want to make a difference!

Tesco has donated over 700,000 meals to causes in the SouthEast….but they want to give MORE and now YOU can decide which cause gets the next Tesco Foodcloud donation.

All next week you nominate your chosen cause, and you too can help make a difference!

Text your chosen cause to… and we will reveal a daily winning cause to get a Tesco Foodcloud donation

Tap here for more info.