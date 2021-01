This week’s Beat the Bomb is with your local Supermac’s!

Whether you’re looking for a Chicken Breast Sandwich, the fresh 5oz Burger or the original Snack Box, you can get it through delivery, collection or drive-thru with Supermac’s.

We’ve a €25 voucher to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a €50 voucher.

You can check out your local store details and order online at Supermacs.ie.