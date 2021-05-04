All this week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with the guys at Stakelums Home & Hardware and Stakelums Expert Electrical Thurles.

From Do-It-Yourself projects to the perfect BBQ you can get summer-ready in plenty of time!

They want to give you the chance to win some amazing goodies to get May started off on the right foot!

Stakelums have a Fitbit Inspire 2 Watch to give away every day this week, and at the end of the week the highest score will receive a Ninja Duel Air Fryer worth over €200!

You can check out stakelums.ie for more info.