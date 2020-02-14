All next week on Beat at Work AM, we’ll have giveaways with Kustom Workwear!
Kustom Workwear has just opened their bigger-than-ever brand-new workwear and safety superstore in Northern Extension Waterford Industrial Estate.
They boast an expert in-house embroidery and print service.
To win, all you have to do is ‘name that k’!
Each day we’ll be giving away:
Monday €100 Kustom Workwear Voucher
Tuesday €100 Helly Hansen Voucher
Wednesday €100 Blaklader (*Black Layder) Voucher
Thursday €100 Engel Voucher
Friday €250 Kustom Workwear Voucher
Beat at Work AM is broadcasting live on Friday 21st Feb for the official opening of their brand-new workwear and safety superstore.