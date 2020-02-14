All next week on Beat at Work AM, we’ll have giveaways with Kustom Workwear!

Kustom Workwear has just opened their bigger-than-ever brand-new workwear and safety superstore in Northern Extension Waterford Industrial Estate.

They boast an expert in-house embroidery and print service.

To win, all you have to do is ‘name that k’!

Each day we’ll be giving away:

Monday €100 Kustom Workwear Voucher

Tuesday €100 Helly Hansen Voucher

Wednesday €100 Blaklader (*Black Layder) Voucher

Thursday €100 Engel Voucher

Friday €250 Kustom Workwear Voucher

Beat at Work AM is broadcasting live on Friday 21st Feb for the official opening of their brand-new workwear and safety superstore.