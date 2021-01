Next week on Beat the Bomb, we’re teaming up with Husqvarna Centre New Ross!

With spring on its way, it’s time to get gardening again!

We have a €50 voucher to win each day and one lucky winner will be upgraded to a €100 voucher.

Husqvarna Centre New Ross – your one-stop shop for all your Husqvarna forest and garden equipment!

For more info tap here

T&Cs apply