Next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re giving you the chance to win vouchers for Graham’s Shoes – making Back to School Easy with thanks to Graham’s Kilkenny, Carlow and Clonmel and Dublin.

More info at GrahamsShoes.ie

We’ve vouchers to give away every day so tune in to Beat Breakfast for your chance to win.

Graham Shoes make back to school easier with their large range of Brands Dubarry, Av8, Clarks, Geox and many more.

Full fitting service in the children’s store in Friary Street Kilkenny for all your Back to School Needs.