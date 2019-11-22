All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re giving one lucky winner a weekend away at Dungarvan Aglow.

The spectacular illuminated lights display takes place from the 24th of November until the 6th of January.

You could win:

  • Lawlors Hotel 1 x overnights for 2 people B&B
  • The Park Hotel 1 x overnight for 2 people B&B
  • Dinner or in a local restaurant for 2 people
  • Lunch in a local restaurant for 2 people
  • Voucher for a professional photoshoot with ‘I Do Photography’
  • €50 Chamber Shopping Voucher
  • SGC Cinema Golden Ticket to see any show
  • AND MORE!

All you have to do is come on and take part in our Christmas Quiz. Every question you get right turns on a Christmas light. Whoever has the most lights on at the end of the week will win the prize.


