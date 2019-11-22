All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re giving one lucky winner a weekend away at Dungarvan Aglow.

The spectacular illuminated lights display takes place from the 24th of November until the 6th of January.

You could win:

Lawlors Hotel 1 x overnights for 2 people B&B

The Park Hotel 1 x overnight for 2 people B&B

Dinner or in a local restaurant for 2 people

Lunch in a local restaurant for 2 people

Voucher for a professional photoshoot with ‘I Do Photography’

€50 Chamber Shopping Voucher

SGC Cinema Golden Ticket to see any show

AND MORE!

All you have to do is come on and take part in our Christmas Quiz. Every question you get right turns on a Christmas light. Whoever has the most lights on at the end of the week will win the prize.