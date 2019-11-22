All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re giving one lucky winner a weekend away at Dungarvan Aglow.
The spectacular illuminated lights display takes place from the 24th of November until the 6th of January.
You could win:
- Lawlors Hotel 1 x overnights for 2 people B&B
- The Park Hotel 1 x overnight for 2 people B&B
- Dinner or in a local restaurant for 2 people
- Lunch in a local restaurant for 2 people
- Voucher for a professional photoshoot with ‘I Do Photography’
- €50 Chamber Shopping Voucher
- SGC Cinema Golden Ticket to see any show
- AND MORE!
All you have to do is come on and take part in our Christmas Quiz. Every question you get right turns on a Christmas light. Whoever has the most lights on at the end of the week will win the prize.