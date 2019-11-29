Carlsberg 0.0 – a refreshingly new and alcohol-free pilsner from Carlsberg.
#FridayTheDanishWay kicks off on 6th December to mark the launch of Carlsberg 0.0. The most refreshing Friday of the year? Probably.
To celebrate the launch, we’ve got a trip to Copenhagen to be won on the show all next week!
All you have to do is listen out for the Danish artist.
Prize Details:
- Trip for 2 to Copenhagen
- Return flights for two people from Dublin to Copenhagen, Denmark
- €100.00 Airport taxi allowance
- 2 Nights accommodation at a centrally located hotel
- Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant each morning
- Travel insurance