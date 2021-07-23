All next week on Beat Drive we’re teaming up with Cadbury’s to celebrate the arrival of Caramilk to Irish shores.

Cadbury Caramilk is a golden blend of white chocolate and it’s a massive hit with the Aussies. You can check it out for yourself as it’s in Irish stores NOW!

To mark this arrival, we have 5 GOLDEN PASSES to give away every day and at the end of the week, SOMEONE will get their hands on a GRAND IN CASH!

So, if you wanna be in with the chance of winning that €1000, all you have to do is tell us which Aussie celebrity I’m talking about