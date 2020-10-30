We have a winner of the Cadbury Inventor 2020 competition. The winning bar that will join the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk family is Cadbury Dairy Milk HONEYCOMB & NUTS – golden crunchy honeycomb pieces, caramel flavoured fudge and chopped hazelnuts.

To celebrate, we have €200 to give away each day. All you have to do is tell us what our inventor friend is talking about. We’ll also throw in a hamper for one of the winners at the end of the week.

Cadbury Inventor Beat102103 T&C’s

These terms and conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or promotional materials. Entry/ instructions are deemed to form part of the terms and conditions and by participating all claimants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms and Conditions. Please retain a copy for your information.

Promoter: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford Eligibility: Entry is open only to residents of the Republic of Ireland aged 18 and over. Directors, management and employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or the agencies or companies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Entrants can enter on Beat Drive between (2nd Nov – 6th Nov 2020). Listeners will guess what the amazing invention is every day, and text their guesses to 0851029103 for a chance to win Moderation: The Promoter reserves the right to reject entries which, in the reasonable opinion of the Promoter: contain any material which: (i) is offensive and/or derogatory, (ii) is of an explicit and/or sexual nature, or (iii) is defamatory, libelous, obscene or disparages the promoter in any way, or (iv) is otherwise illegal; contain any material which violates any third party intellectual property rights (including, but not limited to, copyright, trade marks, or any other proprietary or personal right); contain any trade/brand logos or references other than incidental inclusion and/or relating to the Promoter’s products; and Promotes any political agenda. Maximum of one entry per person during the promotion. Winner Selection and notification. (26th Oct – 30th Oct 2020) Winners are chosen by random selection. They will be called and asked to supply their contact and postal details off air. These details will then be used to post out the prize to the winners address via cheque or a method agreed with the radio station. 1 prize to be given away per day during each day of the promotion. There is a maximum of 1 prize per person.

Prize: Each winner will win €200 via bank transfer. One winner will also get an upgrade of a Cadbury chocolate hamper. A total of 5 winners will be selected throughout the Promotion Period Dates.

If the winner is disqualified, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner. Reserve winners may have less time to respond. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. An entry must be made directly by the person entering the Promotion and in accordance with these Terms & Conditions. Third party, spam and bulk entries will not be accepted. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, and may cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion or invalidate any affected entries. Entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms & Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that either a participant or household is using any means to circumvent this condition such as, and without limitation, using multiple identities, fraudulently falsifying data, acting fraudulently or dishonestly in the opinion of the Promoter or otherwise acting in violation of these terms, these participants will be disqualified, and any gift entitlement will be void. The Promoter reserves the right at any time, in its absolute discretion, to verify the eligibility of any participant (including their age and place of residence); disqualify any participant found to be abusing or tampering with the operation of the Promotion or entering using fraudulent means, or who the Promoter believes to have acted in breach of these Terms and Conditions; disqualify participants who do not give correct contact details. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for late, incomplete, incorrectly submitted, corrupted or misdirected entries, claims or correspondence whether due to error, omission, alteration, tampering, deletion, theft, destruction, transmission interruption, communications failure or otherwise. For the avoidance of doubt, it is the responsibility of the participant to check junk/spam to ensure they are in receipt of promotional communication. The Promoter is not responsible for an entrant making a late claim on their win if this email is missed for any reason. The Prize is not transferable or exchangeable for any other form of compensation in whole or in part. In the event for any reason the prize winners do not claim the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that prize will be forfeited by the winners and neither cash nor any other form of compensation will be supplied in lieu of that element of the prize. If for any reason a prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute another prize for it, in its sole discretion, of equal or higher value. If for any reason any aspect of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, malware incident, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion, or invalidate any affected entries. The Promoter shall comply with all applicable requirements of the Data Protection Act 2018, The EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016 and any successor legislation or other applicable law. The personal information entrants provide will be used by the Promoter for the purpose of conducting this promotion and in accordance with the Promoters’ Data Privacy Notice which can be found athttps://beat102103.com/about-beat/privacy-policy/ . If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect. The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss, damage or consequential damage of any nature in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise caused by acceptance of the terms and conditions or in connection with the prize (to the extent permissible by law). These Terms and Conditions are governed by Irish law and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Republic of Ireland.