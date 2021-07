Next week on Beat Drive I’m teaming up with 48 & Boojum.

Right now, they’re giving you the chance to win a mobile home getaway for you and 3 mates. You can say goodbye couch, hello adventure!

All you have to do is head over to 48’s Instagram page (@48ireland) to enter for the chance to win the mobile home trip.

And to celebrate that prize we are giving away €200 every day on the show.

All you have to do is tell me what adventure Darren is describing today!