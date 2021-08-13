We’re teaming up with Fossetts Pocket Circus and Funfair at Rathwood so, we’re playing KIDS Beat the bomb next week!

We have a Family Pass to the circus to give away every day with the overall winner upgrading to a Golden Ticket Family Pass at the end of the week.

With 300 acres of forest to explore and the woodlands train, along with enjoying a performance in Fossett’s Big Top and a visit to the Fun Fair, there’s something for everyone!

Running until August 29th, you can book now at rathwood.com.

Rathwood, Tullow County Carlow – keeping you safe this summer with all Covid safety guidelines in place.