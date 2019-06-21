It’s back! The Fairytale Festival will return to Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge, County Kilkenny on Sunday, July 21.

There’ll be lots of magical things to do such as storytelling, bouncy castles, the National Reptile Zoo, Secret Valley Wildlife Park, interactive train ride and so much more and you’ll be able to meet some of their favourite fairytale characters!

All next week, we’ll be giving away a family pass to the festival every day. All you have to do is recreate famous scenes from fairytale movies.

Tickets are now on sale at Beat102103.com