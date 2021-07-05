We have a very important question for you and it’s a simple yes or no answer!! Do you Fancy a McDonald’s? Have a think for a second!

Who would you share it with – your best mate, someone sound in your family, a decent work teammate?

Drop us a text – tell us how your day is going, share some news, or even just a shoutout to say hi and we could be calling you back and asking you ‘Do you Fancy a Mcdonalds!!’

We’ll have McDonald’s vouchers to give away all this week across Beat.

It’s that easy – 0851029103 – get texting!