Topline Doyle’s – The Lawnmower people in Carlow, are launching their brand-new Garden Machinery Showroom next Saturday, June 22nd.

They have everything you need to maintain your garden no matter what size – with tractor mowers, lawnmowers, strimmers and more.

STIGA brand ambassador, Tadhg Furlong, will be there on the day and Beat will be broadcasting live.

Each day, we’ll have a €50 voucher & Stiga rugby ball signed by Tadhg Furlong up for grabs with the end-of-week winner getting a €100 voucher!