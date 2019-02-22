Next week’s Beat the Bomb is with The Village Restaurant at Wheelocks.

They’re celebrating the launch of their ‘Conservatory’, available to book for corporate events, communions, confirmations, school tours and more!

You can meet fairies and farm animals, watch strawberries grow, and learn to make jam and brown bread!

Search ‘Wheelock Fruits’ on Facebook for more info.

We have a €50 food and craft hamper to give away each day from their farm shop and restaurant.

At the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a €100 voucher.

