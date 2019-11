Next week on Beat Breakfast, we’ve got prizes up for grabs for The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Tullow, Co. Carlow

Their Magical Chocolate Making Christmas Workshop is open for bookings now. You can see Santa on live videolink to see if you’re on the good list. More at chocolategarden.ie

We’ve a family pass for the chocolate making workshop to give away each day and at the end of the week, the person with the highest score will get a luxury chocolate hamper.