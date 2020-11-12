This week on Beat the Bomb, we’ve teamed up with The Book Resort, a book subscription and gift box company based in Waterford.

A local, family-run business for over 12 months, they offer free nationwide delivery all over Ireland & same-day delivery in Waterford.

All of their suppliers are Irish, even the boxes and packaging are made in Ireland.

Every box has a brilliant new book, delicious chocolate and a small gift such as bath bomb, soap, candles, lip balms.

Each day we’re giving away a Bespoke Book Resort Gift box to the value of €50, while the end-of-week winner will go away with a 3-month subscription (Jan, Feb & March).

Winner can send to themselves or send to a friend or loved one!

The Book Resort is also giving 50% off your first month’s subscription.



