All next week on Beat The Bomb, we’ve tickets to give away for Summerfest Carlow.

It takes place on the 1st and 2nd of June 2019 at Oak Park Carlow featuring stars like Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Cliona Hagan and more.

Tickets at ticketstop.ie

We’ve a pair of tickets to give away each day, and at the end of the week, we’ll throw in an overnight stay at Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort.