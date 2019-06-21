All next week on Beat the Bomb, we’ll have prizes to give away with STARCAMP.

It’s open to children aged 4 to 12 with locations around the country.

At STARCAMP your kids can learn magic taught by STARCAMP ambassador Keith Barry, start a band with X-Factor contestants Sean & Conor Price, comedy and jokes, Fortnite dances, news & weather reporting and lots more.

We’ll be giving away a free place each day at any of the 220 nationwide STARCAMP Summer camps, while the end-of-week winner will receive a family pass to Trabolgan Holiday Centre!

Book at starcamp.ie