All next week on Beat The Bomb we have prizes up for grabs with the Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel.

From fashion to food and free parking it’s all under one roof!

They want to spread a little cheer during this very uncertain and challenging time. They’re giving you the chance to win a €50 voucher every day for one of their retailers.

And they will upgrade the winner to a €100 Marks and Spencer’s Voucher at the end of the week!