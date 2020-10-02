All next week we are playing Kids Beat the Bomb with Rathwood!

We are giving you the chance to win a Halloween experience to remember with the Spooktacular Pumpkin Train Ride Adventure at Rathwood.

Each day we have a Family Pass for 2 adults and 2 kids to give away, while the end-of-week winner will go away with lunch for the family in The MerryTree Restaurant at Rathwood!

Witch Tagabeth Willow has disappeared from Spooking Manor. You must find the clues, learn the secrets, look at the all evidence!

Running Weekend’s, the 18th, 24th and the 31st of October. Timeslots are at reduced capacity to adhere to HSE guidelines

They’re giving you the chance to win a Family Pass each day for 2 adults and 2 kids and at the end of the week they’ll upgrade someone with Lunch for The Family in The MerryTree Restaurant at Rathwood