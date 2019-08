Next week on Beat The Bomb, we’ve got family passes to give away for Pirates Cove, Courtown, Co, Wexford.

Play adventure golf or bowling, have fun on the witter with bubble rollers and bumper boats or play around in the Fun Caves soft play area.

Open from 11am to 10pm daily – more at piratescove.ie

Every day we will give away a family pass and the person with the best score at the end of the week will win a Family Pass with a SUPER add on.