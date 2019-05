The early bird menu is back at The Grill & Bar at Lyrath Estate Kilkenny, and you could win dinner for two all next week on Beat the Bomb.

You can enjoy Tomahawk steaks and burgers or vegetarian and vegan options, while their early bird menu is served from 5 to 7 pm.

The person with the highest score at the end of the week will receive dinner for four.

You can find out more at lyrath.com