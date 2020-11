This week on Beat The Bomb we have prizes up for grabs with the Jitterbeans Deli & 360 Cookhouse Dungarvan.

They’re bringing you a whole new take on ready range meals with their new menu.

You can order online through their click & collect service or feed the whole office with their workplace delivery service at jitterbeans.ie!

We’ve a €50 voucher to give away every day and at the end of the week we’ll upgrade someone to a €100 voucher.