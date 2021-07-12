All this week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with the Hilton Dublin Kilmainham. They’re celebrating their ‘Overnight stay, Dinner and Attractions Package’.

If you fancy a staycation, you can visit them this summer and experience your Dublin adventures right on their doorstep!

You could have lunch, dinner, coffee in their restaurant, bistro or al fresco on the terrace! And when you’re tired of sight-seeing you can relax with a swim or a workout in their LivingWell Health Suite and fitness centre.

You can check it out here.

Sounds good?

Well, every day this week you can win a fab daily prize and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to an overnight Stay at the Hilton Dublin Kilmainham with Breakfast!