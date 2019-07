All next week on Beat the Bomb, we’ve teamed up with Blackwater Open Farm in Co. Wexford.

The open farm features go-karts, zip wire, and a whole host of your favourite farm animals!

They’re marking their 10th birthday, and to celebrate, they’re giving away a family pass each day with the upgraded winner receiving a family season pass.

The open farm will also be throwing a 10th birthday party on Sunday, July 14th from 1 to 4pm.

More info at Blackwateropenfarm.ie