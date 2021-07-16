All next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with 360 Quay Stay, Dungarvan’s newest and first automatic hotel.

The self-check-in – check out hotel is located in the heart of the seaside town and is part of 360 Dungarvan so you can check out all it has to offer from your stay to your food, to your experience.

To celebrate the opening, 360 Quay Stay want to give you the chance to win a 360 experience every day this week…from kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, Electric Cycling, and much more.

The highest score at the end of the week will win a night’s stay for two in 360 Quay Stay with dinner included at 360 Cookhouse.