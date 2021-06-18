All next week on Beat Drive we’re shouting about Visit Waterford – it’s time to appreciate all that the Deise has to offer.

From exploring Waterford City’s fascinating medieval history to the breathtaking views along the copper coast.

So here’s how it is going to work – every day next week, I’m naming out 5 places, 4 in Waterford and 1 elsewhere in the South East, all you have to do is text in with the name of the place that isn’t in Waterford in order to get your hands on a daily prize.

And at the end of the week, one lucky winner will be upgraded to a family night away with full Irish breakfast for two adults and two children in the beautiful Dooley’s Hotel, located in Waterford City Centre.

The prize also includes a complimentary House of Waterford Crystal factory tour for the family of four where you can explore more than 200 years of crystal manufacturing!