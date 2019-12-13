Next week on Beat Drive, we’re getting in the festive spirit with Flynn Hotels!

Their Christmas gift vouchers are available now and we have some to give away on the show.

We’ve a €50 voucher to give away each day and at the end of the week, We’ll upgrade someone to a €250 voucher.

They can be used in any of the Flynn Hotels – Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny, The Imperial Hotel in Cork City, Old Ground Hotel in Ennis and The Park Hotel in Dungarvan.

For your chance to win, all you have to do is finish the famous Christmas movie quote.