Childline and Vodafone Ireland Foundation have gotten together to create the Headbomz calendar – filled with fun activities and tips for you to do and talk about over the holidays.

Everyone experiences moments when worries or thoughts fill up our brains so much so that it seems like our heads might burst. We call these Headbomz. Talking makes us stronger and helps us to beat Headbomz. Childline is always there to listen. Check out Childline.ie.

So we want to know what’s WRECKING your head this Summer! Is not getting to see your mates? Being bored? Tell us and you could a €300 Smyths Toys voucher and the Headbomz calendar!