Vodafone Ireland Foundation is supporting Childline, Ireland’s only 24/7 listening service for children, find out more at Childline.ie.

The impact of Covid-19 has intensified challenges for children across Ireland, with mental health difficulties, family tensions and isolation among the issues spoken about by those who turned to the service for support.

Childline received over 200,000s contacts from children and young people every year Childline needs to raise €4.2m over 90% will need to be raised from the generosity of the public.

You can donate today to make sure that ChildLine is always there for children by going to ispcc.ie/give

With Childline, there’s always someone there to listen.

