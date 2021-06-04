Next week on Beat Breakfast we’re shouting about Visit Waterford – it’s time to appreciate all that the Deise has to offer!

So, here’s how it is going to work. We will ask you a ‘Waterford themed’ question every day and you have to text in with the answer in order to get their hands on a daily prize.

And at the end of the week, one lucky winner will be upgraded to a family night away in the Tower Hotel Hotel & Leisure Centre on the doorstep of Waterford city’s Viking Triangle, along with a full Irish breakfast for two adults and two children.

Here’s what’s up for grabs across the week:

Monday – Complimentary Factory tour and Afternoon Tea Experience at the House of Waterford Crystal You can check out the craftsmen making crystal stemware, giftware and masterpieces before your very eyes!

Tuesday – Family of Four Pass to Dunmore Adventure’s Wibit Aquapark – The biggest and best inflatable water park in Ireland! Wibit Wipeout Aquapark is ideal for adults and kids alike to enjoy lots of fun!

Wednesday – Complimentary Family Pass (Family of four) from Waterford Treasures to a variety of museums and King of the Vikings and a €60 voucher for Burrza Restaurant in the heart of Waterford city (Enjoy an afternoon finding out about Waterford’s heritage at a variety of museums located in the heart of the Viking Triangle. Check out their virtual reality experience set in an authentic Viking house during medieval Waterford, before enjoying a delicious meal in Burzza, serving Neapolitan Wood Fired Pizza & Proper Burgers & using Waterford’s wonderful local Ingredients!

Thursday – Day 4 – 360 Cookhouse, Dungarvan. Dinner for two- (The 360 Cookhouse in Dungarvan – fun night out!)

Friday – Day 5 – Family Bike Hire for 2 adults and 2 children from Waterford Greenway Cycle Tours and Bike Hire. Start your journey in Waterford City, travelling to Kilmeadan Station where you will enjoy a family train trip for 2 adults and 2 children with Waterford Suir Valley Railway before returning to the station and hopping back on the bikes to Waterford city.

End of week prize: Tower Hotel – Enjoy a family night away in the beautiful Tower Hotel Hotel & Leisure Centre