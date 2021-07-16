All next week on Beat Breakfast we’re teaming up with The Heritage Council to celebrate National Heritage Week and the National Heritage Week awards.

They take place from the 14th – 22nd August and there’s still plenty of time to get involved. Local heritage groups and organizers, families, and communities are invited to develop projects around any aspect of heritage – built, cultural or natural.

For more info, you can check out – HeritageWeek.ie.

Up for grabs every day next week we have an OPW Family Heritage card to give away. That’s free admission to more than 45 sites around Ireland for one year! Here in the southeast, you could visit – Ferns Castle, Kilkenny Castle, Tintern Abbey, Jerpoint Abbey, and more!

So to get your hands on that pass all you have to do is answer a question about one of our South East counties!