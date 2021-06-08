Are you ready for sunshine and the chance to chill? Well, all this week on Beat Breakfast we’re teaming up with Pandora.

It’s time to Splash into Summer with their Brand-new Pandora collection – inspired by the ocean. Their stores are now open!

To celebrate the new collection and World Ocean Day we are giving you the chance to win a €1000 staycation voucher.

Every day this week we’ll play a clip of a feel good summer song – and you have to guess what the song is.

There is a catch though… the song will be playing underwater in the ocean so it will be a little difficult to hear!

Text us with the NAME OF THE SONG and we will pick one person every day to go into a draw to get your hands on that €1,000 staycation voucher at the end of the week!