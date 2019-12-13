Next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re taking to the sky with Vindolph The Yellow-Bellied Reindeer!
He’ll have vouchers to give away for Lyrath Estate – the perfect Christmas gift!
You can treat your loved one this festive season to the ultimate in luxury in Kilkenny with a Lyrath Estate gift voucher!
Across the week, we’ll be giving away:
Monday: Deluxe Pamper Me Spa Package & Afternoon Tea for Two
Tuesday: Top to Toe Spa Package for Two at Oasis Spa
Wednesday: Dinner for Two in 2AA Rosette Yew Restaurant
Thursday: Walk-In Float Out Package for Two at Oasis Spa
Friday: Dinner for Two in The Grill & Bar
Upgrade End of week prize & Overall winner:
Two Night Stay with Dinner for Two