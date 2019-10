This week on Beat Breakfast, we’re teaming up with Kollect.ie.

You can get rid of everything waste – from sofas to mattresses, to garden sheds and office clear outs, they collect it all.

This week we have a €60 junk removal voucher to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a €200 voucher.

All you have to do to win is tell us what piece of junk you want to get rid of!