Indiependence is one of the country’s biggest music and arts festival, taking place in Mitchelstown from Friday 2nd to Sunday the 4th of August.

With Bastille, Gavin James, Biffy Clyro and more.

We’ve a weekend pass to give away every day on the show, all you have to do is listen out for the artist and when we play them, be texter 102 to bag the tickets.

Tickets on sale now.