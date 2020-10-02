All next week on Beat Breakfast we are celebrating National Porridge Week with Flahavan’s.

The Flahavan’s family has been milling oats for over 235 years, sourcing locally from within a 60-mile radius of its Mill in Kilmacthomas Co. Waterford.

Because it’s National Porridge week, Flahavan’s are giving away a special hamper every day this week.

And at the end of the week, they’ll upgrade someone to a Luxury Weekend Glamping for Family of Four to Ardmore Glamping, including access to the Open Farm and Mini Zoo.

All you have to do is tell us what topping ‘FLAHA – VIN’ Bradley has chosen!