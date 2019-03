All next week on the Beat Breakfast, we have prizes up for grabs for Carraig Donn!

But they’re not for you! They’re for your mammy…

We want you to finish the sentence “Remember the time I…” and as a way of an apology, we’ll give your mammy a €200 vouhcer.

Did you throw a tantrum in mass and make a holy show of her? Did you break the TV and blame it on your brother?!

Say sorry to your mammy and win with Carraig Donn, your Mother’s Day destination for fashion, jewellery and giftware.

