We want you to relax and enjoy €200 this week on Beat Breakfast, with Cadbury Brunch Bar – now available in Ireland!

With ingredients like oat flakes, bran flakes, crispies and milk Chocolate.

We’re sending Trish out to enjoy a Cadbury Brunch and you’ve to tell us where she is!

Cadbury T&Cs

These terms and conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or promotional materials. Entry/ instructions are deemed to form part of the terms and conditions and by participating all claimants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms and Conditions. Please retain a copy for your information.

1. Promoter: Beat 102 103, The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford City

2. Eligibility: Entry is open only to residents of the Republic of Ireland aged 18 and over. Directors, management and employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or the agencies or companies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter.

3. Entrants can enter between (‘14th October 2019 – 18th October):

4. Each presenters will have a “Brunch moment” a moment where they will enjoy a brunch bar themselves. An audio segment will be played (soundscaped to the situation our presenter is in). In this audio we’ll hear presenters describe their surroundings. Listeners will have to guess where our presenters enjoyed their brunch eg: beach, forest, park etc

5. Moderation: The Promoter reserves the right to reject entries which, in the reasonable opinion of the Promoter:

a. contain any material which: (i) is offensive and/or derogatory, (ii) is of a explicit and/or sexual nature, or (iii) is defamatory, libelous, obscene or disparages the promoter in any way, or (iv) is otherwise illegal;

b. contain any material which violates any third party intellectual property rights (including, but not limited to, copyright, trade marks, or any other proprietary or personal right);

c. contain any trade/brand logos or references other than incidental inclusion and/or relating to the Promoter’s products; and

d. Promotes any political agenda.

6. Maximum of one entry per person during the promotion.

7. Winner Selection and notification Winners will find out immediately on air whether they have won. The winners will then be taken off air and be asked to supply their contact and postal details. These details will then be used to post out the prize to the winners address via cheque or a method agreed with the radio station.

8. Prize: 5 winners will win €200. 1 prize to be given away per day during each day of the promotion. There is a maximum of 1 prize per person.

9. If the winner is disqualified, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner. Reserve winners may have less time to respond.

10. Please allow up to 28 days from the date of acceptance of the Prize for delivery of prizes.

11. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. The Promoter reserves the right at any time, in its absolute discretion, to verify the eligibility of any participant (including their age and place of residence); disqualify any participant found to be abusing or tampering with the operation of the Promotion or entering using fraudulent means, or who the Promoter believes to have acted in breach of these Terms and Conditions; disqualify participants who do not give correct contact details.

13. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for late, incomplete, incorrectly submitted, corrupted or misdirected entries, claims or correspondence whether due to error, omission, alteration, tampering, deletion, theft, destruction, transmission interruption, communications failure or otherwise. For the avoidance of doubt, it is the responsibility of the participant to check junk/spam to ensure they are in receipt of promotional communication. The Promoter is not responsible for an entrant making a late claim on their win if this email is missed for any reason.

14. The Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash or any other form of compensation in whole or in part.

15. The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You are providing your information to the Promoter, not to Instagram. The information you provide will only be used for the purpose of facilitating the Promotion unless you have agreed to its use for any other purpose. By entering the Promotion, all Participants agree to give Instagram a complete release from any and all legal liability in connection with the Promotion.

16. In the event for any reason the prize winners do not claim the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that prize will be forfeited by the winners and neither cash nor any other form of compensation will be supplied in lieu of that element of the prize. If for any reason a prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute another prize for it, in its sole discretion, of equal or higher value.

17. If for any reason any aspect of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, malware incident, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion, or invalidate any affected entries.

18. The Promoter shall comply with all applicable requirements of the Data Protection Act 2018, The EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016 and any successor legislation or other applicable law. The personal information entrants provide will be used by the Promoter for the purpose of conducting this promotion and in accordance with the Promoters’ Data Privacy Notice which can be found at https://beat102103.com/competitions-terms-conditions/] The Promoter may disclose entrants’ personal information to its contractors and agents to assist in conducting this promotion (including any relevant promotional activity) or communicating with entrants.

19. If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.

20. These Terms and Conditions are governed by the Laws of England and Wales and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.