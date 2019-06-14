Ballyfoyle Gymkhanna is celebrating its 25th year in 2019 and to mark the special occasion, they’ve become the Ballyfoyle Agricultural show.

It takes place on Sunday, June 30th with Show Jumping classes, trade Stands, dog show, baking competition and much more.

You can win tickets all next week by guessing which event our announcer, Granny Bradley, is talking about!

The winner at the end of the week will be upgraded to an overnight stay at Pembroke Kilkenny for two with Breakfast and dinner.

