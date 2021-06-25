All next week on Beat at Work we’re teaming up with Virgin Media!

They’re taking fastest up a notch with their 1 Gig broadband available to 97.5% of their network – helping you up your speed game!

So, you can do more of the things you love on Ireland’s fastest broadband network

And one more thing – Virgin Media has collaborated with superfast rapper JYellowL on a song all about being the fastest.

Here’s the deal – every day next week we’re going to play you a clip of that JYellowL track and when you hear it you need to text ‘Win’ to 0851029103. Texter 102 will get their hands on €200 thanks to Virgin Media!!!