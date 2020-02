All next week on Beat At Work with David Hammond, we have prizes up for grabs for The Clonmel Park Hotel.

Their Spring Wedding Fair is happening on Sunday February 23rd from 2pm – 5pm.

We have dinner for 2 in the Hotel’s “Howard Restaurant” to give away each day and at the end of the week we’ll upgrade someone to an overnight stay in one of their luxurious suites with a spa treatment at Eco Spa included!

To win, tune into Beat at Work with David Hammond next week.