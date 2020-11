This week on Beat At Work, we have prizes up for grabs for Peter Mark!

With South East locations at Market Cross and MacDonagh Junction Kilkenny, Carlow Shopping Centre, Waterford, Wexford and Clonmel, you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping and support Irish at PeterMark.ie

We have a €50 gift card and a Redken gift set to give away each day this week…

All you have to do is answer our gruaig-themed questions!