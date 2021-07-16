Cadbury inventor is back and the contenders are in!

Cadbury fans were once again given the chance to create and name their own Cadbury Dairy Milk bar.

The three finalists for the Cadbury Inventor Bars are ready for you to be the judge!

Cadbury Dairy Milk Banoffee Nut Crumble Cadbury Dairy Milk No Frownie Brownie Cadbury Dairy Milk Banoffee Nut Crumble

You’ll be able to purchase all three of the limited-edition bars in major retailers nationwide to try them out for yourself. And you can vote for your favorite at cadburyinventor.com.

As well as that, our friends at Cadbury have given us €100 and a Cadbury Inventor Hamper to give away, so get involved by entering below. T&Cs Apply

