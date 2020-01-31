All next week on The Takeover, we’re giving away a brand new 256GB iPhone 11 with Webwise!

Safer Internet Day is coming up on February 11th and Webwise.ie are encouraging everyone to play their part by promoting a safer, better internet.

With #Connected we want you to think about what you say to your mates online.

If you’re like us, you use our data for everything; from getting tips for that school assignment to catching up with mates on the Xbox.

Still, just because you use it all the time it doesn’t mean you should abuse it any of the time.

Connected from PDST Technology in Education on Vimeo.

Check out webwise.ie for their up-to-the-minute advice what’s cool and what’s not-so-cool when chatting to your friends on social, when gaming – whenever.

This campaign is brought to you by the Professional Development Service for Teachers.

Webwise is co-funded by the Department of Education and Skills and is co-financed by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility.